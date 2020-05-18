Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that his government will not ease lockdown restrictions in the state because of the continuous surge in the number of coronavirus cases, but will gradually open up economic activity in green and orange zones.

Thackeray’s announcement came after several states announced relaxations in lockdown rules along the guidelines released by the Centre on Sunday.

“We are slowly starting to open up green zones,” he said, according to Mumbai Mirror. “The challenge remains to maintain our green zones and to convert red zones into green zones,” he said.

Thackeray warned that the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra – India’s worst hit state – could deteriorate like it did in Italy and the United States if the lockdown is eased. “What if we lift the lockdown, and this virus spreads like we have seen in Brazil, US, Italy?” he asked. “I don’t want that to happen in Maharashtra, I won’t let that happen in Maharashtra.”

Maharashtra reported 2,033 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 35,058. The toll rose to 1,249 with 51 more deaths. The cases in Mumbai, India’s biggest coronavirus hotspot, reached 21,152 after 1,185 more people tested positive.

During his virtual address, Thackeray also appealed to migrant workers to not walk home. “We are making provisions, trains and buses have started,” he said. “Please don’t get impatient. We will send you home safely.”

The chief minister urged local workers to take up the jobs left behind by the migrants. “Come out and take up jobs in industries in green zone,” he said “Let’s be Aatmanirbhar [self-dependent] here. Let’s take up the challenge wherever human resources are falling short.”

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday morning and the toll went up to 3,029. On Sunday, the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. It allowed certain relaxations but permitted the states to impose more stringent measures based on their assessment of the local situation.

Follow today’s live updates on the pandemic here.

Read today’s top updates here.