India recorded its biggest single-day rise on Wednesday, with 5,611 new coronavirus cases. The nationwide tally is now 1,06,750 and 3,303 patients have died so far.
The Indian Council of Medical Research, the country’s nodal body for Covid-19, has tested over 25 lakh samples so far.
Foreign investors have pulled out an estimated $26 billion (over Rs 1.9 lakh crore) from developing Asian economies due to the outbreak, according to a report by the Congressional Research Center. Out of this, more than $16 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) was pulled out of India.
Around 500 personnel of the Kolkata Police Combat Force protested in the city, alleging that they were being deployed in areas where chances of contracting the coronavirus is high.
India’s Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said domestic flights to different cities will resume once the states express willingness to allow operations “in the spirit of cooperative federalism”.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is all set to take charge as the chairman of the Executive Board at the World Health Organization on May 22.
The world has reduced the daily carbon dioxide emissions by 17%, or 17 million tonnes, in April when the pandemic-induced lockdown was at its peak, a new study found on Tuesday.
United States President Donald Trump continues to defend anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, claiming it is still the first “line of defence” against the novel coronavirus. The toll in the US has crossed 90,000 with over 1,500 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus has infected over 49.01 lakh people, and killed more than 3.23 lakh as of Tuesday morning, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.