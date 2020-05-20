Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday claimed that the state’s coronavirus recovery rate – 68.83% – was the highest in the country, PTI reported.

The North Eastern state has reported 173 cases of the coronavirus so far, according to data from the Union health ministry. In Tripura, 116 patients have recovered and no death has been reported.

On Wednesday, the Union health ministry said India’s coronavirus recovery rate has gone up to 39.62%. More than 42,000 people across the country have recovered.

“India’s national average for Covid-19 recovery rate is 39%, while in Tripura it is 68.63%,” Nath said at a press conference, according to PTI. “Our state is placed highest in the country for the recovery of Covid-19 patients.”

The minister also claimed that Tripura had the highest coronavirus testing rate among the North Eastern States. “In Tripura 3,773 samples per million [10 lakh] are being tested, which is highest among the North Eastern states,” he said. Nath added that Assam was testing 1,105 samples per million, Nagaland was testing less than 500 and Sikkim was testing 1,637, according to The Indian Express. Arunachal Pradesh had tested 2,435 samples in a million, Mizoram 237 while Manipur and Meghalaya had tested 550 and 898 respectively, he said.

On Tuesday, the Punjab government had claimed to have achieved the highest coronavirus recovery rate – 78% – in the country , according to The Tribune. State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu told the newspaper that 1,642 of Punjab’s over 2,000 coronavirus patients had recovered.

India on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily increase of 5,611 new coronavirus cases, taking the total in the country to 1,06,750. With 140 deaths, the toll rose to 3,303.

Follow todays live updates on the coronvirus pandemic

Read our top 10 updates.