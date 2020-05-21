Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall in West Bengal’s Digha on Wednesday evening, killed 12 people, PTI reported. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the cyclone’s impact on the state was worse than that of the coronavirus, and claimed the damages would be around Rs 1 lakh crore.

“Area after area has been devastated,” she said, according to NDTV. “Communications are disrupted.” She added that though five lakh people have been evacuated, state authorities had not entirely anticipated the ferocity of the cyclone. The chief minister also said that the hardest-hit areas were not accessible.

Banerjee spent the entire day at a control room in Kolkata, The Indian Express reported. “On one hand we are fighting with Covid-19, on the other hand lakhs of migrants are coming back,” she said. “Over all this now the cyclone. I think that this is a disaster bigger than Covid-19. I would request [the Centre] please forget politics and cooperate with us and save the people.”

In Kolkata, strong winds upturned cars and felled trees and electricity poles. The streets were flooded, and several areas of the city lost electric supply. Though the storm abated, the devastation was to be seen on Thursday morning too, ANI reported.

National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan said restoration work is under way in Kolkata, the Hindustan Times reported.

The India Meteorological Department said on Thursday morning that the cyclone has moved north-northeastwards at a wind speed of 30 km per hour over the past six hours, and is likely to weaken into a deep depression over the next three hours.

Odisha

The Odisha government on Wednesday evening asked district collectors to submit damage assessment reports within 48 hours, Sambad English reported. “We have asked the district collectors to submit primary reports within 48 hours following which the authorities have to submit a final report,” Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said. “Once we get the preliminary reports, we can precisely say what is the amount to be required and the timeframe for restoration.”

Jena said that apart from damage to electricity and telecommunications infrastructure, trees have been uprooted in several districts, and agriculture and horticulture crops have been spoilt. Jena said over 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying areas.

