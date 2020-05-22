India on Friday recorded 6,088 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1.18 lakh and the toll rose to 3,583 after 148 new fatalities. The number of people who have recovered from the infection has increased to 48,534 and the recovery rate stood at 40.97%.
The Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% to counter the economic fallout from the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%. The central bank refrained from giving a projection for the economic growth for the current financial year, but said GDP growth for 2020-’21 will remain in the negative territory. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extended the moratorium on term loans and working capitals by another three months.
Delhi reported 600 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 12,319, according to the government’s health bulletin. This is the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases in the city so far. The last three days had also recorded the biggest single-day rise in infections. The toll rose to 208.
The Maharashtra government announced that it will take over 80% of the beds in private hospitals and nursing homes across the state for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The government also capped charges for treatment for Covid-19 and other illnesses at the facilities.
The Tamil Nadu government has asked the Centre to not restart flight operations until May 31 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, it permitted autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws to ply from Saturday between 7 am and 7 pm with only one person on board.
National carrier Air India said it will accept online booking of tickets for domestic journeys from today. Other airlines, including budget carrier IndiGo and GoAir have not started accepting bookings on their website yet.
Cab aggregator Uber resumed its operations in Karnataka after two months in compliance with the lockdown guidelines issued by the Centre.
Migrant labourers who were working at a construction site at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, have sent a legal notice to the business school, alleging that they have not been paid for two months during the countrywide lockdown to contain the coronavirus. The institute has refuted the allegations, calling them “baseless”.
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said that the Centre’s Rs 20-lakh-crore economic package to counter the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is inadequate. In an interview to The Wire, the economist said that the government needs to “pull all the stops” to revive the economy, which has been hammered by weeks of lockdown.
Globally, the total number of cases is now over five million, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. The toll is 3,32,900. The United States alone accounts for nearly 1 lakh of these deaths.