Covid-19: RBI governor to address media today; train ticket reservation to resume at select stations
Maharashtra’s tally crossed 40,000 after the state reported over 2,300 new cases on Thursday.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am on Friday. This comes days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave details of the Rs 20-lakh-crore economic relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the economy recover.
Indian Railways will reopen reservation counters at select stations and booking through Common Service Centres and agents from Friday.
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,12,359 on Thursday with 5,609 new infections, according to the Union health ministry. The toll is now 3,435. Maharashtra reported over 2,300 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 41,642.
Worldwide, the total number of cases is now over five million, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. The toll is 332,900. The United States alone accounts for nearly 1 lakh of these deaths.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
8.03 am: People arrive at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur.
8.01 am: In the last 24 hours, the US recorded 1,255 deaths taking the total to 94,661. The country has so far confirmed 1,576,542 cases. President Trump orders the country’s flag to be flown at half-mast at all government buildings in memory of the virus victims.
7.58 am: The toll in Brazil crosses 20,000 after a record number of 1,188 fatalities in the last 24 hours, reports AFP.
7.55 am: However, the amount given to the family of a police official who dies of Covid-19 has been increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, say the Delhi Police.
7.53 am: The Delhi Police decides to reduce the amount given to personnel who test positive while on duty from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000, reports ANI. The decision has been taken as the Delhi Police bear hospital and other expenses.
7.50 am: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold a briefing at 10 am, reports ANI.
7.49 am: Indian Railways will reopen reservation counters at select stations and booking through Common Service Centres and agents from today. Booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country.
7.44 am: US President Donald Trump once again says the deadly coronavirus came from China and his country is not going to take it lightly. “It came from China,” he adds. “We are not happy about it. We just signed a trade deal, the ink wasn’t dry and all of the sudden this floated in. We are not going to take it lightly.”
7.40 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 40,000 on Thursday. The state reported over 2,300 new cases, taking the tally to 41,642. Mumbai has 25,317 cases now.
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,12,359 with over 5,609 new infections being reported for the second day in a row, according to the Union health ministry. The toll is now 3,435.
- The Centre announced that it will cap ticket prices for the next three months between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600 for seven flight categories based on duration.
- The government also released standard operating procedures for resuming domestic flight operations from May 25. The key guidelines include mandatory use of the Aarogya Setu app for those above 14 years of age, sanitation of baggage before entering the airport, restrictions on vehicles entering the departure zone and web check-ins among others.
- Bookings for passenger trains at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country will resume in a few days, the Centre said. Passenger trains, apart from the 15 special ones, will resume in June.
- The Sports Authority of India introduced the Standard Operating Procedure for training activities to resume across the country.
- The world witnessed the largest daily rise in global cases on Wednesday. The World Health Organization said 1,06,000 new infections had been reported to them in the last 24 hours. Worldwide, the total number of cases is now more than five million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.