Two suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, the police said.

“Two unidentified terrorists killed in an encounter at Khud Hanjipoa area of Kulgam,” the official account of the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered.” The police added that their search operation was under way and that the identities and group affiliation of those killed were being ascertained.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar told IANS that the gunfight began when a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of the police and the Indian Army after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area. “During the search operation, the terrorists fired at the security forces,” the officer said. “After a brief exchange of fire, both terrorists were gunned down.”

Several encounters have taken place between militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this month. On May 19, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar’s densely-populated Nawakadal area. Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including the son of a separatist leader, were killed.

On May 17, security forces killed two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Doda district of Jammu. One of the militants was Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Tahir Ahmed Bhat. On May 6, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in Pulwama.

On May 3, five security personnel – an Army colonel, a major, two Army officers and a police sub-inspector – died during an 18-hour anti-militancy operation.