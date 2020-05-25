The National Center for Seismology of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said that an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Manipur on Monday evening. The epicentre of the quake was 13 km south of Moirang town in Manipur at a depth of 40 km. The earthquake occurred at 8.12 pm Indian Standard Time, the center added.

There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property, according to Northeast Now. However, the newspaper said that tremors were felt in Bangladesh and Myanmar too. According to another report, the impact was felt in Guwahati in Assam too.

The seismology centre also recorded one aftershock. It took place at 8.25 pm, 39 km west-southwest of Moirang, at a depth of 20 km underground. The aftershock measured just 2.9 on the Richter scale.

There have been some minor earthquakes in India over the past two months. A low-intensity earthquake, measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale, hit Delhi on the afternoon of May 10. Its epicentre was Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A mild earthquake had hit the national capital on April 12, also measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale. There had been no loss of life or property.