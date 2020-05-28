The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday prevented a major car bomb attack after they detected a vehicle carrying over 20 kg of improvised explosive device in Pulwama district, NDTV reported. Last year in February, at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed after the IED was detonated in the car-borne suicide attack in Pulwama.

“A major incident of a vehicle borne IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by the Pulwama Police, CRPF and the Army,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A major incident of a vehicle borne #IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by #Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army.

The police said a white-coloured private car with fake registration number tried to speed away and go through the barricade after it was signalled to stop at a checkpoint. “The security forces opened fire,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. “The driver managed to escape, leaving behind the car laden with IED. We got intelligence about a possible attack. We were looking for a vehicle with IED since yesterday.”

The car reportedly had a number plate of a scooter registered in the Kathua district of the region, ANI reported. The police got credible information on Wednesday night that a militant was moving with an explosive-laden car.

The car and the improvised explosive device was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said the car was kept under watch at night. “People in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle was destroyed on site by the bomb disposal squad as moving it would have been a serious threat,” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency is at the spot to investigate the matter, according to Hindustan Times.

J&K: Pulwama Police got credible information last night that a terrorist was moving with an explosive-laden car. They took out various parties of police & security forces (SFs) and covered all possible routes keeping themselves and security forces away from road at safer location

A major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and Army: Kashmir Zone Police #JammuAndKashmir

In the last two months, there has been a rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. At least 30 security personnel, including officers, have died. During this period, 38 terrorists have also been shot dead by security forces.

On May 6, Indian security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, in the Beighpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The police said that Naikoo was the mastermind behind the revival of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.