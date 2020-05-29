An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of northern India on Friday, ANI reported. The quake had its epicentre 16 km East-Southeast of Rohtak in Haryana, and struck at 9.08 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were felt in Delhi too.

There were no initial reports of loss of life or damage to property.

Delhi has experienced several tremors over the past month. On May 28, an earthquake measuring 2.5 on the Richter scale hit Faridabad, adjacent to the Delhi border. Its epicentre was 8 km east of Faridabad.

Delhi’s Pitampura area experienced a tremor on May 15, due to a earthquake measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale.

On May 10, a low-intensity earthquake struck the national capital. The earthquake measured 3.5 on the Richter scale, and had its epicentre in Ghaziabad, in the National Capital Territory.

A mild earthquake had hit the national capital on April 12, also measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale. The next day, a tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit Delhi.

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Manipur on May 24. The epicentre of the quake was 13 km south of Moirang town in Manipur at a depth of 40 km.

There has been no loss of life or property reported in any of these quakes.