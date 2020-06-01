India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that it had sold 18,539 vehicles in May after it resumed production at its manufacturing facilities, following the ease on the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus.

The company, in a Sensex filing, said it sold 13,865 units in the domestic markets last month and 23 units to other original equipment manufacturer. However, the company reported a 86.23% decline in the overall sales for the month as it sold 1,34,641 units in the same time of the previous year, according to PTI.

The company had reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April. The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following the resumption of port operations.

Maruti Suzuki had resumed manufacturing operations in accordance with government regulations and guidelines at its Manesar and Gurugram facilities from May 12 and May 18, respectively. The two manufacturing plants in Haryana have the capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum.

Production at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, which manufactures cars on a contractual basis for Maruti Suzuki, resumed from May 25.

Meanwhile, an employee at the carmaker’s Manesar plant in Haryana tested positive for the coronavirus on May 24. The company had then claimed that this had not impacted its business operations.

Maruti Suzuki opened its showrooms in a graded manner across different cities in accordance with central and state guidelines. The automobile company said it will open the remaining showrooms “in due course if they are not in containment zone or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines”.

The carmaker’s shares on Monday climbed up by 176.80 or 3.15% to close at Rs 5,988.80 on the BSE.

