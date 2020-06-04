Coronavirus: Maharashtra tally nears 75,000; over 64 lakh infected globally
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed two lakh on Wednesday morning.
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed two lakh on Wednesday morning after 8,909 people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours. This was the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. The country’s tally rose to 2,07,615 and the toll reached 5,815 with 217 new deaths.
The Delhi government on Wednesday said that all asymptomatic travellers to the Capital will have to be in home quarantine for a week. The number of cases in Delhi rose to 23,645 and deaths to 606. Maharashtra recorded 2,560 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total numbers to 74,860. With 122 deaths, the toll has increased to 2,587. Meanwhile, Mumbai crossed the 43,000-mark and the toll in the city rose to 1,417.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 64.29 lakh people and claimed over 3.85 lakh lives as of Thursday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 27.89 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.30 am: Mizoram has recorded 17 cases so far, ANI reports. While 16 cases are active, one person has recovered.
8.15 am: The Union health ministry on Wednesday issued a memorandum advising its employees to follow precautionary measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, PTI reports.
“The number of Covid-19 positive cases is going up steadily and many officers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have tested Covid-19 positive,” the memorandum read. “It has been noted that at times, social distancing is not being maintained on the office premises.”
8 am: Brazil reports a record 1,349 virus deaths in24 hours, taking the total toll to 32,548, AFP reports. Experts, however, have cautioned that the numbers may be higher in reality.
7.50 am: An official from the Defence Ministry has tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reports.
7.45 am: Mexico reports more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours for the first time ever, taking the total deaths to 11,729.
7.38 am: As many as 27.89 lakh people have recovered globally.
7.35 am: The global coronavirus tally reached 64.29 lakh and the toll rose to 3.85 lakh. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the UK and Spain are the five most-affected nations. India ranks seventh in terms of coronavirus numbers.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed two lakh on Wednesday morning after 8,909 people tested positive for the infection in 24 hours. This was the biggest single-day increase in the number of cases. The country’s tally rose to 2,07,615 and the toll reached 5,815 with 217 new deaths. The Indian Council of Medical Research, the organisation at the centre of India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, however said that the country was far from the peak of the pandemic.
- The Delhi government said that all asymptomatic travellers to the Capital will have to be in home quarantine for a week. The number of cases in Delhi has now risen to 23,645 and 606 patients have died.
- The World Health Organization said that it will resume clinical trials of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, a week after the health body decided to temporarily halt the drug citing safety concerns. India, meanwhile, has approved Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir for treating coronavirus patients. Remdesivir is reportedly the first drug to show positive results in formal clinical trials.
- The Centre eased visa restrictions for some categories of foreigners and said healthcare professionals and engineers will now be allowed entry to India as part of “Unlock 1” of a three-phase plan to lift the nationwide lockdown. India banned entry to foreigners on March 22 to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
- Maharashtra recorded 2,560 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total numbers to 74,860. With 122 deaths, the toll has increased to 2,587. Meanwhile, Mumbai crossed the 43,000-mark and the toll in the city rose to 1,417.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the Centre to provide a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 each to migrant workers, who have been left without jobs due to the nationwide lockdown. She added that a portion of the PM CARES fund must be used to provide financial assistance to migrants.