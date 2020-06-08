Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh told ANI on Monday. Kejriwal went into self-quarantine after he developed sore throat and fever.

“Delhi CM [Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence,” Singh said. “He will undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow [Tuesday]. He is also diabetic.”

On Sunday morning, Kejriwal had attended a Cabinet meeting. He did not meet anyone following the meeting, and was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon, PTI reported.

For the past two months, the chief minister has been attending meetings through video conference. All meetings of the Delhi government have been cancelled for Monday, News 18 reported.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 28,936 cases and 812 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

