The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.5 lakh on Monday. The number of cases rose to 2,56,611, an addition of 9,983 cases, and the toll increased to 7,135 but was later revised to 7,200. However, restaurants, malls and places of worship reopened in most parts of India from today as states gear up to implement Unlock 1, the first phase of easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be tested for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Kejriwal went into self-quarantine today after he developed a sore throat and fever. Meanwhile, his deputy Manish Sisodia said a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority will be held to figure out whether community spread of the disease had started in the Capital.
Mizoram announced the extension of lockdown in the state for two weeks, starting from Tuesday. West Bengal extended the statewide lockdown till June 30.
The Opposition attacked the Arvind Kejriwal government for reserving all government hospitals and some private ones in the city to treat only Delhi residents. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram hit out at Kejriwal and asked if he had sought legal opinion before making the announcement.
The Rajasthan Police have filed a first information report against three staff members, including a doctor, of a private hospital in Churu district for allegedly planning to discriminate against Covid-19 patients from the Muslim community. The FIR also named a lab technician and a compounder.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi urged the central government to depoliticise the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, “in this hour of need” of the people. “The COVID-19 pandemic and the distress it has unleashed has brought the Modi government full circle,” she wrote in an article. “Faced with unprecedented hardship and an economy already in slowdown, the government was obliged to fall back on the UPA’s flagship rural relief programme.”
The Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday issued a list of documents that would make a person eligible to be treated for the coronavirus at all state government and private hospitals in the city. On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced that given the Covid-19 situation in the city, beds would be reserved only for residents.
The West Bengal government has decided to install CCTV cameras in containment zones under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police to keep a watch on residents. The containment zones in the city have gone up and at the moment it is over 480,” an unidentified bureaucrat tells the news agency. “So installing CCTVs will definitely make things easier for the administration.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was confident that her country had overcome the coronavirus, after the last infected person was cured. The prime minister said that the government will lift all restrictions that had been imposed to curb the spread of the virus, but strict border controls will remain in place.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 70.33 lakh people and claimed over 4.03 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University.