Mizoram and West Bengal on Monday announced that they will extend their respective statewide lockdowns amid rising coronavirus cases. The states’ announcement came on the day malls, restaurants and religious places across India opened as part of “Unlock 1”.

The Mizoram government said it will extend the lockdown in the state by two more weeks from June 9. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, said that the lockdown in her state will be extended till June 30, according to ANI.

Mizoram has reported 42 coronavirus cases so far, according to data from the state government. One patient has recovered and there have been no deaths.

The Mizoram government has also extended the quarantine period for people coming from other states from 14 to 21 days. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Consultative meeting chaired by CM decides to impose 2 weeks total lockdown of the state w.e.f 00:00 hours of 9th June 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown Guidelines will be notified shortly pic.twitter.com/Xe8OMCSx9s — DIPRMizoram (@dipr_mizoram) June 8, 2020

West Bengal has reported 8,187 coronavirus cases so far, according to the Union health ministry. In the state, 3,303 people have recovered while 396 have died.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had also announced an extension of the lockdown until June 30 in containment zones. The state has reported 31,667 cases so far. Manipur has also extended statewide restrictions till the end of June.

Several states are witnessing a spurt in coronavirus numbers with the return of migrant workers and removal of restrictions on inter-state travel.

India has now become the fifth most-affected country in the world after its coronavirus count rose to 2.56 lakh on Monday. The toll went up to 7,200. Despite the sharp increase in coronavirus cases, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship opened in many states across the country.

