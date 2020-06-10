India’s coronavirus infections on Wednesday jumped to 2,76,583 after 9,985 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The toll from the disease stood at 7,745. However, the number of recovered coronavirus patients in India exceeded the active cases for the first time today. The number of active cases in the country is at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s order on treating coronavirus patients in the city. Baijal had on Monday issued orders to not restrict treatment and admission at both private and state-run city hospitals to only residents and to not limit testing of asymptomatic direct and high risk contacts of confirmed cases. The chief minister said this was not the time for politics or arguments.
Rajasthan government announced that it will seal the state’s borders, in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the state. All inter-state movement will be regulated and only people with permits issued by the government will be allowed to commute.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislator J Anbazhagan died of Covid-19 at a Chennai hospital. He was admitted to Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre on June 2 after he complained of severe acute respiratory distress. He tested positive for the coronavirus and was put on ventilator support on June 3. The MLA is said to have contracted the virus while distributing relief material.
The Punjab government allowed the distribution of prasad at places of worship and said all community kitchens and langars will also be reopened. The Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus had advised against all physical offerings like prasad distribution or sprinkling of holy water inside a religious place.
Indian biscuit maker Parle Products recorded a surge in the sale of Parle-G during the coronavirus-enforced restrictions in April and May. Mayank Shah, category head at Parle, said the company gained a market share of around 5% as more people worked from home and stocked up the biscuits for consumption.
The Arvind Kejriwal government directed 22 private hospitals in Delhi to reserve more than 20% beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Delhi, one of the hotspots, has over 31,000 cases so far. It is expected to climb to more than 5 lakh by the end of July, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters hours before the new order. By then it will need 80,000 beds to tackle the escalating health crisis.
A World Health Organization expert clarified that “modelling studies have put the extent of asymptomatic transmission to about 40%”. This came a day after Maria Van Kerkhove claimed that asymptomatic transmission was “very rare”. However, Van Kerkhove still maintained that real world data suggested it could be a rare event.
The World Health Organization has asked Pakistan to implement intermittent lockdowns to counter the surge of coronavirus cases, as the country loosened some of the restrictions imposed to contain the outbreak. The country has recorded 1.13 lakh coronavirus cases, including 2,255 deaths as of Wednesday morning. But the real rates are believed to be much higher, considering the limited amount of testing.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 72.37 lakh people and claimed over 4.11 lakh lives so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 33.70 lakh people have recovered.