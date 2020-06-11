A fire broke out at the Mahatma Phule Market, also known as Crawford Market, in south Mumbai on Thursday, NDTV reported. The blaze is limited to a few shops in the iconic market, and is under control, according to fire officials. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

The fire began around 6.15 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade said 10 of its engines and two fire jets were rushed to the site.

Photo credit: PTI

Mumbai Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said the blaze is confined to the lofts of two or three shops, Mumbai Mirror reported. “Breaking of shutters of adjacent galas are in progress to check the spread of fire,” he said.

Fire officials told The Times of India that Crawford Market was not crowded at the time of the blaze, due to the lockdown restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

ALERT: Fire breaks out at South Mumbai's Crawford Market pic.twitter.com/jt191VLlia — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 11, 2020

Fire brigade officials douse the massive fire that broke out inside Crawford Market's ground level. pic.twitter.com/yS4hEvc8Up — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 11, 2020

Fire at crowd fort market one of the biggest and old markets in Mumbai 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/ZJp0LGMD8d — Narayana value Funds (@value_funds) June 11, 2020

On May 27, twenty-four doctors and three others had to be rescued after a major fire broke out at Hotel Fortune near Metro Cinema in Mumbai, also in South Mumbai. The 24 rescued were resident doctors at a local hospital and three others were guests of the hotel, an official had said. No one was injured.

In April, a major fire broke out in a lodging room of Hotel Ripon near Mumbai Central, which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was using as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients.