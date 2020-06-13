Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the surge in the number of cases around the country.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results,” Gandhi tweeted. He also shared some graphs showing the rise in Covid-19 cases during the four phases of the lockdown, which ended on May 31. The graphs appeared to show that the curve had not flattened. The quote Gandhi used has often been wrongly attributed to theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

”Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” - Anonymous pic.twitter.com/tdkS3dK8qm — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2020

India crossed three lakh cases on Saturday morning, adding 11,458 cases in a day. As many as 386 patients died, taking the overall toll to 8,884.

The Centre eased lockdown restrictions from June 1, allowing malls, restaurants and places of worship to reopen, but said states can determine their own rules within the given framework. The restrictions have been eased in view of the impact the lockdown had on the Indian economy, which is projected to shrink in the 2020-’21 financial year.

Gandhi had attacked the Centre on Friday over the coronavirus crisis. In a tweet, the Congress leader said that India was “firmly on its way to winning the wrong race”, referring to the country moving up to the fourth position in the world for the number of coronavirus cases. He called the crisis “a horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.

India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race.



A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/NB2OzXPGCX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 12, 2020

On June 5, Gandhi had used five graphs to show the Centre that the nationwide lockdown had failed to control the spread of the coronavirus. In a tweet, Gandhi posted an image showing five graphs that depicted how lockdowns in European countries – Italy, Spain, Germany and United Kingdom – had helped to bring down the number of daily cases. He said India had failed to flatten the new-case curve as effectively as other nations had. “This is what a failed lockdown looks like,” he tweeted.

Follow today’s live updates on Covid-19 here