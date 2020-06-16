Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanded a rollback of the increase in fuel prices, saying the central government’s decision to introduce successive rise in the rates over the past week midst a pandemic is “wholly insensitive” and “ill-advised”.
The Ministry of Railways on Monday said it had ferried 60 lakh migrants through “Shramik Special” trains since they were launched last month and that the average fare per passenger was Rs 600.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a BBC report claiming that Gujarat has the highest coronavirus mortality rate in India.
United States’ drug regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, on Monday revoked the authorization of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The FDA said the drugs, which were promoted by US President Donald Trump, are “unlikely to be effective”.
However, United States President Donald Trump stood by his support of hydroxychloroquine, saying that other countries provided “great reports” on the effectiveness of the anti-malarial drug for treating coronavirus, and only American agencies have failed to grasp its benefit.
The head of the World Health Organization said that even though the coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some countries that were badly-affected initially, the number of new cases is growing faster than ever, with more than one lakh reported each day.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 80.14 lakh people so far, and killed more than 4.36 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.