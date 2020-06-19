Indian security forces killed two suspected militants in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, The Hindu reported on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said both operations – in Pulwama and Shopian – resumed on Friday morning. The security forces have not yet identified the suspected militants or the organisations they belong to.

Security forces killed a suspected militant in Bandapoh area in Shopian on Thursday afternoon. A police officer said up to three militants are suspected to be hiding in the area. The search operation is under way.

Pulwama

Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Meej in the Pampore area of Pulwama district on Thursday, when a gunfight erupted. “One terrorist has been killed and another has entered a nearby mosque,” an unidentified Army spokesperson said. “The joint operation of the Army, the police and the CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] is on in the area.”

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that an imam of the mosque the militant entered confirmed his presence. Kumar said appeals by the imam and the security forces to the militant to surrender have been in vain. “So far, we haven’t entered the mosque,” the police officer said. “Our forces have lobbed a few tear-gas shells inside the mosque. Cordon will continue.”

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh identified the mosque as the huge Jamia mosque, ANI reported. He said the forces have been exercising restraint and only “limited tactics” are being used in the attempt to capture the militant.

Security forces have eliminated many suspected ultras over the last month. On Sunday, two suspected militants were killed in Nipora area of Kulgam district. On June 10, the security forces had killed five suspected militants in Shopian. Nine more militants were killed in two separate gunfights in the district.

Earlier, DGP Singh had said that the security forces have eliminated 22 militants, including six top commanders, in nine operations in 14 days. He had added that there could be around 150 to 250 militants in the Kashmir region and 125 to 150 in Jammu region.