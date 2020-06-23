A Central Reserve Police Force soldier was killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, the police said. Two suspected militants also died in the gunfight.

The gunfight broke out in the district’s Bandzoo area after the police, the Indian Army and the CRPF launched a search operation for suspected militants, according to Greater Kashmir.

The suspected militants fired at security forces and they retaliated. The search operation is still on. The CRPF soldier sustained gunshot wounds and died of his injuries later.

IGP Kashmir and all ranks pay #tribute to our brave heart of CRPF who attained #martyrdom in today’s #Encounter at #Pulwama. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 23, 2020

A unidentified Indian Army spokesperson told Hindustan Times that two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the site of the gunfight.

On Sunday, security forces had killed three suspected militants in a gunfight in Srinagar’s Zadibal area. This was the second gunfight in the city in over a month. Another suspected militant was killed in Kulgam.

Last month, security forces had killed two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in a gunfight in Srinagar’s densely populated Nawakadal area. Several houses were damaged and two civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed. On May 6, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in Beighpora area of Pulwama.