India on Wednesday recorded 15,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 4,56,183, according to the Union health ministry’s update. The toll rose to 14,476 with 465 new deaths. Of the total patients, 1,83,022 are active cases, 2,58,684 have recovered.
The Delhi government will screen every house in the Capital from July 6 as a part of its new coronavirus response plan. At a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week, Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the government to demarcate containment zones afresh and ramp up house-to-house surveillance. Delhi has reported 66,602 cases and 2,301 deaths so far.
Minister of State for the Ministry of AYUSH Shripad Naik said it was good that Ramdev’s company had given the country a new medicine, but added that it still needed a proper permission. The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, or AYUSH, on Tuesday asked the company to stop advertising about the preparations as a cure.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore the old coronavirus testing rules in the national Capital.
Trinamool Congress leader Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for the coronavirus in May, died at a hospital in West Bengal’s capital Kolkata. He was 60.
The reliability and capability aspects of 10,000 low-cost ventilators, ordered by the Centre under the PM Cares fund, have been questioned by two government-appointed panels. The Narendra Modi-led administration on Tuesday allocated Rs 2,000 crore from the PM Cares fund towards the supply of 50,000 “Made in India” ventilators.
The Odisha police urged people to not visit Puri for darshan, a day after the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began in the city. The annual event began on Tuesday and was drastically scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the traditional servitors at the Puri Jagannath Temple has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the occasion.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday said coronavirus testing should be widely available to all symptomatic individuals across the country.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that countries are acting in isolation and not uniting to fight the coronavirus. He warned that the go-it-alone policy will not defeat the disease.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 92 lakh people and claimed over 4.77 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 46 lakh people across the world have recovered.