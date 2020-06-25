The price of diesel in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per litre-mark for the first time on Thursday after government-run oil companies raised the rates for the 19th consecutive day, PTI reported. This is the second straight day when diesel is costlier than petrol in the national Capital.

Meanwhile, petrol price was increased after a day’s pause from Rs 79.76 per litre to Rs 79.92 in Delhi. Diesel rate was up from Rs 79.88 to Rs 80.02 a litre, according to a price notification from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest fuel retailer.

Fuel rates are increasing incessantly since oil companies resumed their revision of prices on June 7 after an 82-day-long pause. The freeze in prices was imposed in the middle of March after the government increased excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up finances.

However, diesel is costlier than petrol only in Delhi among the four metros. The rates differ for every state, based on the value added tax. Petrol costs Rs 86.70 a litre in Mumbai and diesel is priced at Rs 78.34. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is for Rs 83.18 and diesel for Rs 77.29. Meanwhile, petrol is priced at Rs 81.61 per litre and diesel costs Rs 75.18 in Kolkata.

In 19 straight days, diesel price has risen by Rs 10.63 per litre, while petrol price has been increased on 18 occasions since June 7, totalling to Rs 8.66 a litre.

Protests over fuel price rise

Opposition parties have criticised the Narendra Modi government over the continuous rise in prices. Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav rode bicycles along with party workers in Bihar’s Patna city to protest against the Centre move to increase prices on Thursday.

A first information report was registered against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for leading a similar cycle protest in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal city on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath attacked the Centre, saying the price of petrol was highest in the state. He urged the central and state governments to immediately reduce taxes on fuel.

19 दिन 19 बार

पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम बढ़ें है लगातार

बेरोजगारी और कोरोना से था ही हाहाकार

और अब महँगाई का यह सरकारी अत्याचार



किसान, मज़दूर और ग़रीब विरोधी सरकार द्वारा पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों में की जा रही बेतहाशा बढ़ोतरी के खिलाफ आज सुबह माननीय विधायकों संग साइकिल मार्च निकाला। pic.twitter.com/rwfhepFK02 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 25, 2020

The Congress will protest across the country on June 29 over what the party has termed as an unprecedented rise in petrol and diesel prices. “Congress workers, wearing masks and by maintaining social distancing norms, will sit on a two-hour dharna from 10 am to 12 noon at every district headquarter to protest,” party leader KC Venugopal said.