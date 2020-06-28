8.24 am: China reports 17 new coronavirus cases, according to Reuters. Fourteen of these cases are from Beijing.

8.23 am: United States’ tally crosses 25 lakh.

8.20 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:

  1. The Centre allowed the use of the drug dexamethasone to treat coronavirus patients with severe and moderate symptoms.
  2. A first information report was filed against yoga guru Ramdev, the chief executive officer of Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna, and three others in Jaipur for allegedly making misleading claims that they have found a herbal cure for the coronavirus
  3. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in its 2020 World Drug Report, has highlighted a wide range of possible consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on illegal drug production, supply and consumption.
  4. The coronavirus outbreak, which brought India’s financial capital Mumbai to a standstill, appeared to slow down after the doubling rate increased from 30 to 41 days. A report by the city’s civic authority said the prevention plan has been effective due to aggressive testing and isolation strategy.
  5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed India was in a better state than other countries and attributed this to his government’s initiatives such as the countrywide lockdown.
  6. Karnataka announced that a curfew will be imposed on Sundays from July 5 to combat the coronavirus. It also changed the night curfew timings to 8 pm to 5 am. The state recorded its highest ever daily rise of 918 cases, taking its tally to 11,923. Kerala, however, lifted its curfew on Sundays.
  7. The Centre on Saturday said that eight states have reported 85.5% of the active cases of the coronavirus and 87% of the overall deaths from the disease in the country. These states are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.