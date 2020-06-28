Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 5 lakh; US’ count now over 25 lakh
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 5 lakh on Saturday. India reported 18,552 new cases in 24 hours, taking the overall count to 5,08,953. The country’s toll rose to 15,685. The Centre said that eight states have reported 85.5% of the active coronavirus cases and 87% of the deaths in the country. These states are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.
The Karnataka government announced that a curfew will be imposed in the state on Sundays from July 5 amid rising coronavirus cases. It also changed the night curfew timings to 8 pm to 5 am.
United States’ coronavirus tally crossed 25 lakh. The country now has 25,00,419 confirmed cases. The toll crossed 1,25,000.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 99,50,945 people and claimed 4,98,135 lives according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 50 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.24 am: China reports 17 new coronavirus cases, according to Reuters. Fourteen of these cases are from Beijing.
8.23 am: United States’ tally crosses 25 lakh.
8.20 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The Centre allowed the use of the drug dexamethasone to treat coronavirus patients with severe and moderate symptoms.
- A first information report was filed against yoga guru Ramdev, the chief executive officer of Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna, and three others in Jaipur for allegedly making misleading claims that they have found a herbal cure for the coronavirus
- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in its 2020 World Drug Report, has highlighted a wide range of possible consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on illegal drug production, supply and consumption.
- The coronavirus outbreak, which brought India’s financial capital Mumbai to a standstill, appeared to slow down after the doubling rate increased from 30 to 41 days. A report by the city’s civic authority said the prevention plan has been effective due to aggressive testing and isolation strategy.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed India was in a better state than other countries and attributed this to his government’s initiatives such as the countrywide lockdown.
- Karnataka announced that a curfew will be imposed on Sundays from July 5 to combat the coronavirus. It also changed the night curfew timings to 8 pm to 5 am. The state recorded its highest ever daily rise of 918 cases, taking its tally to 11,923. Kerala, however, lifted its curfew on Sundays.
