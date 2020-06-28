The United States Centers for Disease Control has added three new symptoms of the coronavirus, taking the total number of symptoms up to 12. The new symptoms are congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhoea. The symptoms were added on May 13, but have been reported only now.

In April, the CDC had added chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell as symptoms. Apart from the additions, the other symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. In its May 13 update, the CDC said the new list does not include all possible symptoms, and that it would be updated again as the organisation continues to learn more about the contagion.

In April, the CDC had asserted that runny nose was rarely a symptom of the virus, and that sneezing had not yet been identified as a symptom. “People with Covid-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illnesses,” the CDC said in a statement in April. “These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.” The health body also laid out a set of emergency warning signs for Covid-19 that require immediate medical attention – including persistent pain or pressure in the chest, trouble breathing, new confusion, and bluish lips or face.

So far, the United States has reported over 25 lakh cases of the coronavirus, including more than 1.25 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Globally, the coronavirus has infected 10,001,527 people and claimed 4,99,124 lives. More than 50 lakh people have recovered.

