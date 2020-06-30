Coronavirus: With 18,522 new cases today, India’s tally at 5.6 lakh
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic is ‘not even close to being over’.
India recorded 18,522 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 5,66,840, according to the figures by the health ministry. The toll from the disease rose by 418 to 16,893. Over 3.3 lakh people have recovered so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday issued guidelines on the lifting of lockdown restrictions under “Unlock 2”. Read the complete list of what’s allowed or not here
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic is “not even close to being over”.The global coronavirus tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,02,74,274 cases so far. The toll has risen to 5.04 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.06 am: With 206 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s tally of infections rises to 7,065, ANI reports.
11.04 am: The number of coronavirus cases in Nagaland rises to 460 after eight more infections were reported in the state on Tuesday, ANI reports, quoting state health department’s figures.
10.07 am: The Assam Police checks vehicles in the Kamrup Metropolitan district of Guwahati, where a complete lockdown has been imposed till July 12, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, ANI reports.
9.40 am: India records 18,522 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 5,66,840, according to the figures by the health ministry. The toll from the disease rises by 418 and is now 16,893. Over 3.3 lakh people have recovered so far.
9.34 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says a total of 86.08 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far. Of these, 2.10 lakh samples were tested on Monday.
8.51 am: North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash announces that the number of beds at the civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital, which was recently converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility, will be increased to 200 in a phased manner, PTI reports.
8.48 am: Researchers in China discover a new type of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic, AFP reports, quoting a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. Named G4, the virus is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009.
8.42 am: The coronavirus pandemic is not even close to being over, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says, according to Reuters. “We all want this to be over,” he adds. “We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over. Although many countries have made some progress globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up.”
7.59 am: Kerala enforces a “triple lockdown” in parts of Malappuram district amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, NDTV reports. This came after two doctors, a staff nurse and two paramedical workers in two private hospitals, were among 47 people who tested positive.
7.56 am: The World Health Organization calls on Brazil to do more to integrate its efforts at different levels of government to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports. Brazil, which is the second-worst affected from the outbreak, reported 24,052 new cases and 692 additional deaths on Monday, taking the overall toll in the country to 58,314.
7.54 am: The Drug Control General of India gives approval to the Hyderabad based-Bharat Biotech to conduct human clinical trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccine, NDTV reports. COVAXIN, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, will be clinically tested across the country from next month.
7.06 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till July 31, amid a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra is India’s worst-affected state with 1,69,883 total infections, including 7,610 deaths. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a plasma therapy project, which he claimed to be the world’s largest trial.
- Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day rise in cases in the evening. A total of 3,949 people tested positive, taking the state’s tally to 86,224. The state extended lockdown in the state till July 31, and a complete lockdown will be maintained till July 5 in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvalluvar districts. Delhi recorded 2,084 new coronavirus patients and 57 deaths today. The tally in the Capital rose to 85,161, and a total of 2,680 patients have died.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will launch a plasma bank in the Capital to help critically-ill coronavirus patients. The plasma bank will be set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences and begin functioning in two days. Kejriwal appealed to recovered patients to donate their plasma and help save lives.
- The Centre allowed the export of Personal Protection Equipment medical coveralls, with a monthly quota limit of 50 lakh units.
- A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in Delhi died of the coronavirus. Doctor Aseem Gupta was an anaesthesia specialist at the hospital, which is a designated Covid-19 facility. The Delhi government announced a Rs 1 crore-compensation for his family.
- The Supreme Court asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to clarify whether over 2,500 foreign nationals, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March, were issued individual orders about the cancellation of their visas. The gathering had emerged as a coronavirus hotspot following the event.
- Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said the state will start convalescent plasma therapy for coronavirus patients in all its medical colleges, after receiving approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research.
- Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali tested positive for the coronavirus. He had been experiencing symptoms for the last four days. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was put on critical care ventilator support.