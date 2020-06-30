Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will be extended till November end. The scheme was announced first by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of the first rescue package to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The scheme ends on June 30.

The scheme, earlier announced for a three-month period, covered 80 crore ration card holders. Each household was provided 5 kg of food grains (rice or wheat) and 1 kg of pulses free of cost. Many Opposition states had urged the government to extend it.

In his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme on Sunday, Modi had appealed to people to be more cautious in the “Unlock” phases of the lockdown and follow all safety measures. “By not wearing masks, you endanger the lives of other people,” the prime minister said. “I urge you to not be callous. Maintain do-gaz-doori [six-foot distance] from others.”

The prime minister added that the “Unlock” phase has helped open certain sectors of India’s economy. “India is unlocking, be it in sectors like coal, space, agriculture and more,” he said. “This is the time to work together to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced.”