Coronavirus: Global cases cross 1-crore mark; in India, Unlock 2.0 begins today
The Indian government’s second phase of easing restrictions following the coronavirus lockdown begins on Wednesday. Under this phase, called “Unlock 2”, the operations of domestic flights and passenger trains will be further extended. However, the prohibition on international air travel will continue. Night curfew has been relaxed, and the restrictions for shops and establishments have also been eased.
Till Tuesday morning, India had reported 5,66,840 cases and 16,893 deaths. Over 3.3 lakh people have recovered so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the free grain distribution scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will be extended by five months till the end of November.
The global coronavirus tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,04,34,835 cases so far. The toll rose to 5.09 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 53.22 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9 am: Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci says the situation in the United States could worsen and cases could increase to 1 lakh a day if Americans aren’t cautious, AFP reports. Fauci is a member of US President Donald Trump’s coronavirus taskforce. “I’m very concerned and I’m not satisfied with what’s going on, because we’re going in the wrong direction,” he said.
“Clearly we are not in total control right now,” he said, adding: “I would not be surprised if it goes up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.”
8.30 am: Religious places in rural areas of Tamil Nadu open to the public on Wednesday, PTI reports. The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for these places of worship. Physical offerings such as prasad or the distribution or sprinkling of holy water would be prohibited. Offerings such as coconut, fruits and flowers shall also not be allowed.
Physical distancing of six feet should be maintained, the rules state. “People should wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the premises,” the SOP adds. “Necessary facilities shall be provided for this purpose. Touching of statues, idols and holy books, are not to be allowed.” Places of worship in corporations, municipalities and town panchayat areas would ocntinue to remain shut.
8 am: Assam recorded its highest single-day spike of 613 cases on Tuesday, PTI reports. The state’s tally is now 8,407, and the toll is 12.
7.50 am: Gurugram Municipal Corporation issues guidelines for resident welfare association regarding the entry of househelps and the mandatory use of face masks and thermal screening, ANI reports.
7.30 am: The Railways will expand to 350 local trains in Mumbai from Wednesday, Union minister Piyush Goyal says. However, the services will only be accessible to essential workers and not general passengers. The Maharashtra government had asked the Indian Railways to allow employees of various Central government offices, high courts and public sector banks to travel by local trains.
7.27 am: All these relaxations apply only outside containment zones, where only essential activities remain permitted. But the guidelines said that facilities such as metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will continue to be prohibited. Social, political, religious, cultural and academic gatherings also remain banned.
Covid-19: Centre relaxes night curfew, expands air, rail operations in 'Unlock 2' phase from July 1
7.25 am: Shops and establishments can have more than five persons at a time from July 1, depending upon the area they are located in, the Union home ministry said on Monday. However, physical distancing must be maintained.
7.22 am: Night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am. The Centre has also announced that training institutions of the state and central governments will be allowed to function from July 15. The Department of Personnel and Training will issue a Standard Operating Protocol in this regard. However, schools and colleges will remain closed till July 31.
7.15 am: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued fresh guidelines, relaxing lockdown restrictions further from July 1, as part of its “Unlock 2” phase in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Night curfew has relaxed. Ban on metro services and international flights will continue.
7 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India recorded 18,522 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 5,66,840. The toll from the disease rose by 418 to 16,893. Over 3.3 lakh people have recovered from the coronavirus so far.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, announced that the free grain distribution scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will be extended by five months till the end of November. The scheme, earlier announced for a three-month period, covered 80 crore ration card holders. Soon after Modi’s announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended the free distribution of grains till June 2021 in the state.
- The Drug Control General of India gave its approval to Bharat Biotech to conduct human clinical trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccine. Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, will be clinically tested across the country from next month.
- Tamil Nadu recorded 3,943 new coronavirus cases and 60 deaths today, taking the state tally to 90,167. The toll stands at 1,201. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 4,878 new coronavirus cases, taking the worst-hit state’s tally to 1,74,761. With 245 new deaths, the toll stood at 7,855. Delhi recorded 2,199 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths on Tuesday. The Capital’s case count rose to 87,360 and toll to 2,742. Delhi is the most affected city in India, with Mumbai in second place.
- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the coronavirus pandemic is far from being over.
- After Maharashtra, the Tamil Nadu government extended the coronavirus lockdown across the state by another month till July 31. A complete lockdown will remain in place till July 5 in Madurai and Greater Chennai Police limits, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvalluvar districts. Kerala enforced a “triple lockdown” in parts of Malappuram.
- The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial “safe list” of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. The bloc agreed to open its borders to 15 countries earlier in the day. The countries are Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.