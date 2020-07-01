India on Wednesday recorded the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus deaths after 507 new casualties were reported, taking the toll to 17,400. With 18,653 new cases, the total number of infections in the country rose to 5,85,493. The recovery rate stood at 59.43%, according to data released by the health ministry.
The second phase of easing lockdown restrictions, called “Unlock 2.0”, started today. Many curbs on movement have been relaxed, though schools, cinemas, gyms and bars will remain shut. The operations of domestic flights and passenger trains will be further extended.
One of Mumbai’s biggest Ganesh festivals, “Lalbaughcha Raja”, has been cancelled this year for the first time in its 84-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers will arrange blood donation and an awareness camp to promote plasma donation. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, preventing the gathering of groups of people.
Acharya Balkrishna, the chief executive officer of Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved, said that the company never claimed that its new medicines could cure the coronavirus. Ramdev had, however, claimed last month that Patanjali’s medicines showed 100% favourable results during clinical trials on patients.
More than 100 people who attended a wedding ceremony in Bihar on June 15 have tested positive for the coronavirus. The groom also died two days later but could not be tested for Covid-19 as his family had already cremated him.
A widely circulated video, showing health workers tossing bodies of suspected coronavirus patients into a pit in Karnataka’s Ballari district, has sparked public outrage. Health Minister B Sriramulu said the staff involved in the funeral procedures have been suspended.
The Right to Food Campaign welcomed the Centre’s decision to provide free ration to the poor till November but expressed concern that no policies were announced for people without ration cards or those who are additionally included by state governments through state schemes. It said that most migrant workers do not possess ration cards and, therefore, will not be able to access the free ration.
US President Donald Trump said that he was growing “more and more angry at China” over the spread of the coronavirus, as the American government’s top health expert warned that the rate of Covid-19 infections could double to 1 lakh a day if current outbreaks were not contained.
The European Union said it will open its borders for visitors from 15 countries for non-essential travel from Wednesday, but not to travellers from the United States, India, Russia and Brazil. The regional bloc had barricaded its borders in March, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
The global coronavirus tally has crossed the one crore-mark, with 1,04,34,835 cases so far. The toll rose to 5.11 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 53.22 lakh people have recovered.