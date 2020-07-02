Twenty-eight ministers took oath in Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. The oath was administered by Anandiben Patel, the Uttar Pradesh governor who has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Among those who took oath as ministers are Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Gopal Bhargava and Jagdish Devda. Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party recently, was also present at the oath-taking ceremony in Raj Bhawan in Bhopal.

Several loyalists of Scindia, whose exit from the Congress party brought down the previous Kamal Nath-led government, also took oath. Among those from the Scindia camp who were sworn in as ministers are Imarti Devi, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumna Singh Tomar, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotiya, OPS Bhadoria and Suresh Dhakad, according to The Indian Express.

The Cabinet expansion was pending since March due to the coronavirus crisis and delayed Rajya Sabha elections. The government has been functioning with five ministers, including two loyalists of Scindia, since mid-April.

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders arrive at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal, for the oath taking ceremony of State Cabinet Ministers. pic.twitter.com/7CwOknF13d — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leaders Bhupendra Singh and Arvind Bhadoria at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal; they will be taking oath as State Cabinet Ministers. Ramkhelawan Patel (in pic 3) will take oath as a State Minister. pic.twitter.com/SEDFl5k3Cv — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Gopal Bhargava takes oath as a Cabinet Minister at a function in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/50dlNdpvz0 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia takes oath as a Cabinet Minister at Raj Bhawan in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/ZT4Tp3GX2L — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2020

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed in March after 22 MLAs, considered close to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned. They later joined the BJP. Scindia had joined the saffron party on March 11 and was named the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan took oath as the chief minister on March 23. The next day, he won a trust vote in the Assembly, from which all Congress MLAs absented themselves. MLAs from the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent leaders voted in favour of the motion.