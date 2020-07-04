A suspected militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam town on Saturday.

The security forces launched a search operation in Kulgam’s Arreh area after receiving information about the presence of militants, Kulgam Superintendent of Police Gurinderpal Singh was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. Singh added that the gunfight began after the militants fired at the security forces and they retaliated.

The search operation was launched by the Central Reserve Police Force, Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu and Kashmir police. The gunfight is still underway.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have killed over 100 militants in the region this year, according to the police.

On Friday, the security forces in Srinagar killed a militant who was allegedly behind the killing of a six-year-old boy and a CRPF soldier during an encounter in Anantnag on June 26.

Earlier this week, a civilian was killed in an attack carried out by suspected militants in Sopore town of Baramulla district. The civilian’s family alleged that security forces had killed him. There was also massive outrage over a horrifying photo of the man’s grandson sitting on his dead body. The CRPF dismissed allegations that a soldier had shot the man.

