The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala has made it mandatory for people of the state to follow coronavirus safety guidelines till July 2021, ANI reported on Sunday. The government issued new regulations under the “Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020”.

“There is an increase in reports of Covid-19 cases and in some cases the source is not identified,” the order dated July 2 said. “Hence the government has taken the decision to strengthen certain preventive/precautionary measures to be observed by the public in their normal life. Hence the government has decided to notify certain additional regulations.”

So far, Kerala has recorded 5,204 coronavirus infections and 25 deaths. The southern state recorded India’s first case on January 30 and has been praised by experts for its aggressive testing and isolation strategies. Local transmission is said to be intensifying in many parts of the state now.

The district collectors have been directed to ensure due compliance of the norms.

Follow today’s updates on the pandemic here.

Kerala Health Department issues notification extending the enforcement of state's #COVID19 regulations till July 2021. pic.twitter.com/e2lrVTK9rI — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

Here are the mandatory rules: