India’s coronavirus tally rose to 6,97,413 on Monday, with 24,248 new cases in 24 hours. The toll stood at 19,693. The overall recoveries is now 4,24,432. The country is now the third worst-affected nation in the world, surpassing Russia.
The Indian Council of Medical Research said coronavirus tests in India have now crossed the 1 crore mark.
The Delhi government has decided to conduct compulsory rapid antigen detection testing on all patients with influenza-like symptoms or other individuals who are at high risk. Kejriwal asked people not to panic even though Covid-19 cases have crossed the 1 lakh-mark as around 72,000 people have recovered.
The Kerala government has announced a “triple lockdown” from 6 am on Monday for a week within Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits after a surge in coronavirus cases in the district.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that in the future, Harvard Business School will have case studies on failures of the Narendra Modi-led government, such as its handling of the coronavirus crisis, demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the coronavirus was now “in the community” amid the rising number of cases.
In an open letter to the World Health Organization, 239 scientists from 32 countries have claimed that the Covid-19 coronavirus is airborne. The claim contradicts previous evidence that suggested that it was transmitted from person-to-person through droplets from the nose or mouth, which are expelled when a person with the disease coughs, sneezes or speaks.
US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn cast aspersions on President Donald Trump’s claims that a Covid-19 vaccine would be available by this year.
The global coronavirus count is now 1,14,08,981 cases. The toll has crossed 5.3 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 61 lakh people have recovered so far.