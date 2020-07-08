A close aide of gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Hamirpur district on Wednesday morning, the Hindustan Times reported.

“The aide, Amar Dubey, was a co-accused in the Kanpur incident and was killed on Wednesday morning,” Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, told the newspaper. He added that Amar Dubey was shot by the state’s Special Task Force in coordination with the local police of Hamirpur. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 had been set on his arrest.

A deputy superintendent of police, three sub inspectors and four constables were shot dead while trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, who has 60 criminal cases against him. The encounter happened in Bikru village in Kanpur on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3. Four others were critically injured.

Amar Dubey’s death came a day after the police arrested three more people, including a close relative of Vikas Dubey in connection with the case. So far, four people have been arrested.

Those held on Tuesday are Dubey’s relative Shama, his neighbour Suresh Verma, and maid Rekha. Rekha’s husband, Daya Shankar Agnihotri, was arrested in an encounter early on July 7. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 for Agnihotri’s arrest. Seventeen more accused are still absconding.

Kanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P had said that 10 police officers have been sent to Chaubepur Police Station from the reserve police lines, as replacements for the personnel who were suspended for their alleged role in the encounter. The personnel were Chaubepur Station Officer Vinay Tiwari, sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma, and constable Rajeev.

The cash reward for Vikas Dubey’s arrest was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. The Uttar Pradesh Police said they have put up the gangster’s photographs all over the state, mainly at toll plazas. Officials at the border areas of Lakhimpur Kheri, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Gorakhpur that lead towards Nepal, have been alerted. The police said they also suspect the gangster may be hiding in the Chambal Valley in Madhya Pradesh.