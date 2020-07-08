The Delhi University told the High Court on Wednesday that it has decided to postpone the open book examinations for final year undergraduate courses to August, due to the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. The exams were to commence on July 10.

“The concept of ‘Open-Book’ examination would be introduced, wherein the student can refer to books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions,” Dean of Education Vinay Gupta had said in an official communication in May. “One hour additional would be given for downloading the question paper, scanning the answer sheets, and uploading the answer sheet.”

The counsel for the university made a submission before Justice Prathiba M Singh on Wednesday that it will hold exams after August 15. However, the court, which heard the case over videoconferencing, was unhappy with the varsity’s decision. It accused Delhi University of “playing with students’ lives”.

“You were not fair with the court about your preparedness for holding the online examinations,” the court said. “You are saying you are ready but the minutes of your meeting shows the contrary.”

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by several students in their final year at Delhi University, seeking quashing and withdrawal of the varsity’s notifications of May 14, May 30 and June 27 on online exams for undergraduates and postgraduates. Alternatively, the petition said, the court should order Delhi University to evaluate the final year students based on the previous years’ or semesters’ results.

On June 26, the Central Board of Secondary Education had said that it would announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams by July 15. The previous day, the board had told the High Court that it had decided to cancel the remaining exams.

The coronavirus has infected 1,02,831 people in the national Capital as of Wednesday morning, and killed 3,165, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

