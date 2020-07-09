The Indian Army has asked its personnel to delete 89 mobile applications citing risk to national security and leakage of sensitive data, ANI reported quoting unidentified officials. The security personnel will have to adhere to the rule by July 15.

“The existing accounts are required to be deleted and not left deactivated,” IANS reported quoting the Indian Army. “Any service persons found on Facebook/using banned sites post-July 15 will be reported.”

This came days after the Centre blocked 59 apps for their alleged links to China. Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram, Snapchat, Tinder, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, ShareIt, CamScanner and Club Factory are among those 89 apps. Some of these already feature in the Centre’s list of 59 banned apps.

“The directive has been issued because there has been an exponential increase in the number of military personnel being targeted online by intelligence agencies of Pakistan and China,” an unidentified officer told The Times of India.

The apps that the Indian army personnel have reportedly been asked to delete from their smartphones have been divided into categories.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of the apps banned: