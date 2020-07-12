India reported a record 28,638 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 8,49,553. The toll in the country rose to 22,674 with 551 new deaths. More than 5.15 lakh people in the country have recovered. The Union health ministry said the country’s recovery rate has reached 62.93%.
Maharashtra reported 7,827 new coronavirus cases and 173 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,54,427 and the toll to 10,289. Delhi, on the other hand, reported 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths. The Capital’s tally rose to 1,12,494 and the toll reached 3,371. Tamil Nadu’s tally rose to 1,38,470 with 4,244 new cases. Sixty-eight new deaths took the state’s toll to 1,966.
The Uttar Pradesh government ordered a complete lockdown in the state over the weekends amid rising coronavirus cases. The new lockdown orders will be imposed from next week, starting July 18. Chief Minister Adityanath also directed officials to conduct 50,000 coronavirus tests in the state per day. The Srinagar administration also ordered a lockdown in 68 containment areas of the city.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held with all safety precautions amid coronavirus risks. “There will be Monsoon session... But when, it will decided very shortly,” he said.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that coronavirus cases in the state may double in the next 15 to 30 days. The minister added that the next two months will be particularly challenging for the government in its fight against the health crisis.
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus. Their test results came a day after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were found to have contracted the infection. Mumbai’s coronavirus count rose to 92,720 on Sunday with 1,263 new cases. Forty-four new deaths in the city took its toll to 5,285.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tested negative for the coronavirus. The governor had to get tested after 18 people at the Raj Bhavan were found to be infected.
The British government said it will invest nearly $2 billion to revive the country’s arts and culture sector, which has been adversely affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Researchers a the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand’s Bangkok city said they plan to begin human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine in November and are preparing 10,000 doses.
The global coronavirus tally reached 1,27,51,882 and the toll crossed 5.66 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 70 lakh people across the world have recovered.