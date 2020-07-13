A senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was found dead outside a shop near his home in Hemtabad area of West Bengal’s North Dinajpur district, PTI reported, citing the police.

“Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this [Monday] morning,” a senior district police officer said. “We have started an investigation.”

Ray, who became an MLA from Hemtabad on a Communist Party of India (Marxist) ticket, had switched sides to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha elections.

Ray’s family alleged that the leader was murdered after he was escorted around 1 am by a group of people from his home, reported ABP Ananda. Local residents found Ray on Monday morning nearly 1 km from his house.

Political violence and vendetta @MamataOfficial shows no signs of abating.



Death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder.



Need for thorough impartial probe to unravel truth and blunt political violence. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 13, 2020

Raiganj Zilla Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said locals called the police to the scene, and that the body was sent for a postmortem, according to ANI.

BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda condemned the incident. “The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable,” he tweeted. “This speaks of the Gunda Raj and failure of law and order in the Mamata [Banerjee] government. People will not forgive such a government in the future. We strongly condemn this.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called for an impartial investigation into the death. “Political violence and vendetta Mamata Banerjee shows no signs of abating,” he tweeted. “Death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder. Need for thorough impartial probe to unravel truth and blunt political violence.”