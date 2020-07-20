India reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus infections on Monday, adding 40,425 new cases and taking the its total count to 11,18,043. The toll rose by 681 to 27,497. The recovery rate stood at 62.61%.
The Kerala government has made it mandatory for all migrant workers entering the state to undergo rapid antigen assay-based tests for the coronavirus, followed by 14 days of room quarantine. Arrangements for the same have to be made by the labour contractors. However, in case of individual migrant workers, they will have to bear the cost of testing on their own.
The district administration in Chhattisgarh has announced a seven-day lockdown in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal corporation areas from July 22 due to increasing coronavirus infections.
The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to give sufficient time to family members of those who die due to coronavirus to perform rituals subject to all safety protocols.
The former chief priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Srinivasa Dikshitulu, died after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was 73. Last week, the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple had said it will be open for visitors despite 140 of its employees testing positive.
A three-member Central team visited Bihar on Sunday to assess the coronavirus situation amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases. The Opposition parties have attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not taking steps to control the disease. “Bihar is heading towards becoming not only a national but a global hotspot of the pandemic,” Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying some people think that building a temple will help tackle the coronavirus pandemic. He urged the Centre and state government to give extra attention to the pandemic and economy hit by the lockdown.
The Bengaluru City Police arrested a man for circulating false videos of crowding at Victoria Hospital. The video, which went viral on social media, showed a doctor complaining that more than 100 patients have gathered in a small space.
China’s capital Beijing will lower the emergency response level of the coronavirus outbreak to Level III from Level II starting on July 20. The city issued the second level response on June 16 after a cluster of new coronavirus cases was found to be linked to Xinfadi, a major wholesale food market.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.44 crore, and the toll has crossed 6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 81.05 lakh people have recovered so far.