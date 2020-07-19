Coronavirus: With record 38,902 new cases, India’s tally goes up to 10.77 lakh
The global toll crossed the 6-lakh mark.
India reported 38,902 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 10,77,618. This is the highest single-day rise in the number of fresh infections. The toll rose by 543 to 26,816.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.42 crore, while the toll has crossed 6 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 79.84 lakh people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.33 am: India reports 38,902 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total to 10,77,618. This is the highest single-day rise in the number of fresh infections. The toll rises by 543 to 26,816.
9.20 am: South Africa is now the fifth worst-affected nation in the world. The country has a total of 3,50,879 cases with 13,285 new infections.
9.17 am: As many as 3,58,127 samples were tested on Saturday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research.
8.25 am: Sikkim reports 19 new cases, taking the state’s tally to 273, says Director-General-cum-Secretary, Health, Pema T Bhutia.
8.12 am: Australia’s Victoria state reports 363 new coronavirus cases.
8.11 am: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says coronavirus restrictions kill economy, reports Reuters. “Without salaries and jobs, people die,” he adds. “Lockdown kills.”
8.10 am: Mainland China reports 16 fresh infections, according to Reuters.
8.08 am: The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 75,000 new cases, according to Reuters.
8.05 am: Union health ministry asks West Bengal to step up testing, reports News18. “To keep the mortality less than 1%, weekly case fatality needs to be monitored and below action points need to be taken,” Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry, writes to West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam.
7.59 am: The Karnataka government has also ordered private hospitals in Bengaluru to reserve 50% beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients.
7.56 am: The Karnataka government asks hospitals in Bengaluru to admit only patients with moderate or severe symptoms, reports NDTV. “…Encourage asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients to get admitted in Covid care centres or be in home isolation,” reads the order.
7.40 am: Assam’s tally rises to 22,981 with 1,117 new cases while the toll touches 53 after two more people die, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
7.26 am: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar requests actor Rekha to get tested for Covid-19, reports News18. “Rekha is a big celebrity and she has a huge fan base who care about her health,” says Pednekar. “That’s why she should get the test done. She can get it done at any private place, there is no compulsion for test at BMC’s labs. All we want is her good health.”
A security guard at her bungalow has tested positive on June 12 following which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sealed the building.
7.18 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday
- India reported almost 35,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, taking its total to 10,38,716. The toll now stands at 26,273.
- Thiruvananthapuram district authorities have divided the coastal area into three critical containment zones to effectively maintain the lockdown amid community transmission of coronavirus cases. The zones will be under strict lockdown for 10 days from July 18 to July 27. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state will implement a “cluster care” method to control the spread of the coronavirus. It has reported 11,659 cases so far.
- Maharashtra’s caseload crossed the 3-lakh mark on Saturday after it reported 8,348 new cases. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,00,937 and the toll rose to 11,596. Delhi reported 1,475 cases and 26 deaths in a day, taking the total number of positive cases in the Capital to 1,21,582 and the deaths to 3,597. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s positive cases rose to 1,65,714, and the toll climbed to 2,403.
- The Madras High Court restrained yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved from using the trademark “Coronil” for one of its drugs, that the company had last month claimed cures the coronavirus. A Chennai-based company, Arudra Engineering Private Limited, had filed a plea asserting that it owns a trademark called “Coronil” since 1993.
- Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s directive to universities and other academic institutions to conduct final-year examinations by the end of September amid the coronavirus pandemic. The petition was filed by the Shiv Sena’s youth wing, the Yuva Sena, which is led by Thackeray.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the rapid rise in coronavirus cases and says the disease has taken a “gigantic form” because Chief Minister Adityanath did not pay attention to key containment measures such as testing and contact tracing. Uttar Pradesh reported 1,986 new cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours on Saturday, taking the total active cases in the state to 17,624 and the toll to 1,108.
- United States President Donald Trump vowed to not order Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “I do not believe in the statement that if everyone wore a mask, everything disappears,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. The US president publicly wore a mask for the first time last week.
- The World Health Organization warned that the pandemic threatens to exacerbate conflict and humanitarian crises across parts of the world. “The greatest concentration of need is in Africa, but countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia – including middle-income nations – are also being ravaged by crippling levels of food insecurity,” it said.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.4 crore, while the toll has crossed 6.01 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 79 lakh people have recovered so far.