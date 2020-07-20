An Indian was injured after the Nepal police shot at three men near India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Kishanganj on Sunday, reported ANI. The injured person has been shifted to a hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place when Jitendra Kumar Singh and two of his friends went to the border area around 7.30 pm, reported The Times of India. Singh received bullet injuries in his hand. A probe is underway, said Kishanganj superintendent of police.

This is the second such incident to have been reported from the India-Nepal border in the last month-and-a-half. On June 12, the Nepal Armed Police Force had opened fire on a group during a clash at a border point near Sitamarhi in Bihar. One Indian was killed and two injured.

Nepal shares a 1,850-kilometre open border with India and people travel across it for work and other purposes. However, the international borders were shut on March 22 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday’s incident came amid tensions between India and Nepal over the Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura areas. On July 13, Oli had also claimed that Hindu deity Ram was born in Nepal and that Ayodhya was a small village in his country, not a city in Uttar Pradesh in India. He also accused India of “cultural oppression and encroachment”. A day later, Nepal’s foreign ministry said Oli’s remarks had no political implications and was not intended to debase Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh or hurt anybody’s sentiments. Earlier this month, Oli claimed that the Indian government and his political rivals were plotting to oust him from power.