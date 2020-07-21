Coronavirus: Serum Institute of India eyes licence to manufacture Oxford vaccine
Meanwhile, Brazil’s toll crossed the 80,000-mark.
The Serum Institute of India said it was seeking to get the licence to manufacture the vaccine developed at the Oxford University. Trials will begin in India as soon as the licence is procured. The vaccine has been found to be both effective and safe in early trials, according to a study in medical journal The Lancet.
India reported 40,425 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday morning, taking the total to 11,18,043. The toll rose by 681 to 27,497. This is the highest single-day rise in the number of fresh infections as well as deaths. More than 7 lakh people have recovered so far.
The global coronavirus count is now over 1.46 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.09 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 82.2 lakh people have recovered so far.
7.32 am: Donald Trump is likely to resume his daily coronavirus briefings from Tuesday, reports AFP. “I think it’s a great way to get information out to the public,” he tells reporters at the White House. “We’re doing very well in so many different ways.”
7.30 am: The World Health Organization says it is “very concerned” by the fast spreading of coronavirus in Africa, reports AFP.
7.28 am: Brazil’s toll crosses 80,000, AFP reports citing the health ministry.
7.27 am: Colombia’s coronavirus cases cross 2 lakh while toll inches towards 7,000, reports Reuters.
7.24 am: The Delhi Police have arrested 41 people for allegedly violating physical distancing norms by partying at a cafe in Paschim Vihar area, reports PTI.
7.22 am: Assam’s total case count crosses the 25,000-mark with 1,093 fresh cases.
7.20 am: A nurse at Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital has tested positive again after recovering, reports PTI. However, the municipal authorities claim it ostensibly is the “dead virus” left in her body from the previous infection. “Most probably, it was an old infection, due to which, dead non-viable virus particles still remained in the nasopharyngeal cavity,” say an official.
7.16 am: United States President Donald Trump once again targets Beijing over the “invisible China virus”.
- India reported its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus infections on Monday, adding 40,425 new cases and taking the its total count to 11,18,043. The toll rose by 681 to 27,497. The recovery rate stood at 62.61%. Meanwhile, human trials of Covaxin, the first indigenous vaccine against the coronavirus, began on Monday in Delhi and Goa. Researchers would need at least three months to get the first set of data, he added.
- A coronavirus vaccine being produced by scientists at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom has been found to be safe, and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, Reuters reported on Monday. The vaccine, called AZD1222, did not cause any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, medical journal The Lancet said.
- Maharashtra recorded 8,240 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,18,695. The toll rose to 12,030. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 4,985 new coronavirus cases in a day. With this, the state’s case count rose to 1,75,678, including 51,348 active cases and 2,551 deaths. Delhi reported 954 new cases and 35 deaths in a day, taking the total number of positive cases in the Capital to 1,23,747, including 1,04,918 recoveries and 3,663 deaths.
- The International Cricket Council confirmed on Monday that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- West Bengal on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state for two days every week, in order to stem the rising number of coronavirus infections. Madhya Pradesh also announced a two-day lockdown each week, but only in districts with a high number of cases. The district administration in Chhattisgarh has announced a seven-day lockdown in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal corporation areas from July 22 due to increasing coronavirus infections.
- AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria dismissed reports of community transmission in India. He claimed that there was only local transmission in some places. So far, officials in Kerala and West Bengal have admitted that there is community transmission in some parts of their states. Those in Delhi, meanwhile, have said that the source of many infections is not known, which could mean that there is either local or community transmission in the Capital.
- Private airline IndiGo on Monday said it will lay off 10% of its workforce in an attempt to cut costs amid poor revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Air India pilot association wrote to the national carrier complaining that the company’s leave without pay scheme was finalised without consulting the pilots. “Such a situation has the potential to flare to an unprecedented magnitude,” it said.
- The global coronavirus count is now over 1.45 crore, and the toll has crossed 6.07 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 81.9 lakh people have recovered so far.