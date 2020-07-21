Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a sarcastic swipe at the Narendra Modi government’s achievements in the coronavirus era. Gandhi mentioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s alleged attempt to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan as one of the successful achievements.

He is the first among the Gandhis to publicly comment about the political crisis in the state, triggered by Sachin Pilot’s revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The Congress has accused Pilot of conspiring with the saffron party to topple the state government. The hearing in the Rajasthan High Court on a writ petition moved by Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs challenging the Assembly Speaker’s disqualification notices is currently underway.

“Achievements of the government in the Covid-era: February – Namaste Trump [event], March – toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, April – making people light candles, May – government’s sixth anniversary, June – Bihar virtual rally, July – Attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan,” Gandhi tweeted.

कोरोना काल में सरकार की उपलब्धियां:



● फरवरी- नमस्ते ट्रंप

● मार्च- MP में सरकार गिराई

● अप्रैल- मोमबत्ती जलवाई

● मई- सरकार की 6वीं सालगिरह

● जून- बिहार में वर्चुअल रैली

● जुलाई- राजस्थान सरकार गिराने की कोशिश



इसी लिए देश कोरोना की लड़ाई में 'आत्मनिर्भर' है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2020

The former Congress president also took a dig at the “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” policy, introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, to encourage self-reliance and boost small Indian manufacturers. “This is why the country is atma-nirbhar in the fight against coronavirus,” Gandhi added.

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Javadekar was quick to retort. Following Gandhi’s tweet structure, Javadekar listed the achievements of the Congress leader. Among those were “Shaheen Bagh and [Delhi] riots”.