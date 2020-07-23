The floods in Assam have impacted 26 districts and the toll has gone up to 89 after two more deaths were recorded on Wednesday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in its report. A total of 26,31,343 people have been affected due to the deluge, the state authority added.

With 4,68,460 lives being affected because of the floods, Goalpara is the worst-hit district in Assam. This is followed by Barpeta, where 3,81,522 lives are impacted. Lakhimpur, Dhubri, South Salmara and Golaghat districts are among the other districts that are severely hit.

The state government has set up 391 relief camps or centres so far that has been helped 45,281 people. State and National Disaster Management personnel have been deployed along with Circle Offices and local residents to conduct relief operations in several districts, including Dhemaji, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang and Dhubri among others.

At least 120 animals have died due to the floods in the Kaziranga national park while 147 have been rescued, reported ANI, citing the Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife division.

On Wednesday, the central government declared that it will provide Rs 346 crore in the first phase under the Flood Management Program scheme to the state. The Centre also said it will discuss the recurrent flood problem with Bhutan. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also held a videoconference with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat to discuss the situation in the state.

Floods brought on by the monsoon season have severely affected lives in West Bengal and Bihar as well. Out of all the flood-hit states, West Bengal had reported the highest deaths at 151 as of Tuesday. Over 1.72 lakh people in 23 districts are affected in the state, according to Tuesday’s situation report by the Disaster Management Division of the Union home ministry. The districts affected include Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, North and South Dinajpur.

