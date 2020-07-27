Coronavirus: PM Modi to launch rapid testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata today
India reported 48,661 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 13,85,522.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch “high-throughput” testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing on Monday. These facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
India reported 48,661 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 13,85,522. The toll rose by 705 to 32,063. More than 8.85 lakh people have recovered. Modi on Sunday said India’s recovery rate was better and the fatality rate was lower than that of most other nations. He urged people to continue to stay vigilant as the “threat of coronavirus is not over yet”.
The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1.61 crore while the toll has crossed 6.47 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 93 lakh people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.10 am: India reports 49,931 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 14,35,453. The toll rises by 708 to 32,771. More than 9.17 lakh people have recovered.
9.07 am: Manipur reports 59 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,235.
9.05 am: An 82-year-old man dies at a medical facility in Dimapur, reports Hindustan Times. Fifty more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 1,339.
7.59 am: The United States records 55,187 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.
7.57 am: Australia’s Victoria state reports record-high new cases – 532, reports Reuters.
7.43 am: Assam’s tally rises to 32,228 with 1,142 new infections in the last 24 hours.
7.41 am: The Punjab government has decided to provide plasma to private hospitals from government’s plasma bank at a cost of Rs 20,000 per unit, reports ANI.
7.40 am: China reports 61 new cases in the mainland, says the health commission.
7.39 am: Pune registers 2,773 cases and 37 deaths. With this, the toll rises to 1,699 and overall tally stands at 69,738, reports ANI citing District Health Officer Bhagwan Pawar.
7.38 am: Andaman & Nicobar Islands reports six new cases, taking the tally to 324.
7.37 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked officials to make tocilizumab injection and plasma therapy available to every patient in a critical condition, reports PTI.
7.32 am: Mexico’s Health Ministry says the country reported 5,480 new cases and 306 fatalities. With this, the country’s tally is 390,516 and toll is 43,680.
7.31 am: Brazil registers 555 deaths in the last 24 hours and 24,578 cases.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India reported 48,661 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 13,85,522. The toll rose by 705 to 32,063. More than 8.85 lakh people have recovered. As many as 36,145 patients recuperated in a day, setting a new record.
- The National Task Force on the coronavirus pandemic has decided not to recommend the drug itolizumab in the national protocol for treating the Covid-19 infection for now. The drug was struck down as a treatment option at a meeting on Friday, as most members of the task force felt the evidence cited in favour of the medicine is “inconclusive”.
- Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are both near the 1-lakh mark of infections. With 7,627 new cases in a day, Andhra’s count rose to 96,298 on Sunday, while Karnataka’s climbed to 96,141 with 5,199 cases. This was also Karnataka’s highest one-day rise in infections.
- The total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 3,75,799 on Sunday after 9,431 new cases were recorded in 24 hours. The toll rose to 13,656. Tamil Nadu reported 6,986 new cases and 85 deaths in a day, taking the state’s total to 2,13,723, including 1,56,526 recoveries and 3,494 deaths. There are 53,703 active cases. Meanwhile, in Delhi the total tally of infections rose to 1,30,606 with 1,075 new cases. The toll rose by 21 to 3.827.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s recovery rate was better and the fatality rate was lower than that of most other nations. He urged people to, however, continue to stay vigilant as the “threat of coronavirus is not over yet”.
- As many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru, the city’s civic body chief said. The number accounts for over 7% of the total number of cases in the city, which has seen a surge in infections over the last couple of weeks. A lockdown had been imposed in the city from July 15 to July 22.
- Sikkim registered its first Covid-19 death as a 74-year-old man succumbed to the infection in a Gangtok hospital. The Sikkim government has now extended the lockdown in the state till 6 am of August 1.
- The global coronavirus count has now gone up to 1.60 crore while the toll has crossed 6.45 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 92.85 lakh people have recovered.