The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking to transfer the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Live Law reported.

Alka Priya, the petitioner, had argued that Rajput had done a lot of good work for the society, including “sending kids to NASA [National Aeronautics and Space Administration]”. However, Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, who led the bench, said this good work had nothing to do with the matter at hand.

“Let the police do its job,” Bobde told the petitioner. “It has nothing to do with whether a person was a good person or a bad person. It is also about jurisdiction. Go to Bombay High Court if you have anything concrete to show.”

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide. On July 16, actor Rhea Chakraborty, who identified herself as Rajput’s girlfriend, had urged Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into his death.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday that the state will not transfer the investigation to the CBI. On July 17, he had said there was no need for a CBI inquiry into the actor’s death.

Meanwhile, Rajput’s father has filed a first information report against Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of harassing him and driving him to suicide. Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking the transfer of the FIR to Mumbai. She also sought a stay on the investigation against her.

On Thursday, Rajput’s family filed a caveat before the Supreme Court, seeking to be heard in Chakraborty’s petition to move her case to Mumbai, ANI reported.