Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, ANI reported.

“The Mumbai police are investigating the case,” Deshmukh was quoted as saying by the news agency. “It will not be transferred to the CBI.”

Deshmukh had said earlier this month too that there was no need for a CBI investigation into Rajput’s death. He had said that the Mumbai Police were looking into the professional rivalry angle in the actor’s death.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide. Earlier this month, actor Rhea Chakraborty, a close friend of Rajput, had urged Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry into his death.

Rajput’s father, on the other hand, has filed a first information report against Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of harassing him and driving him to suicide. Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, seeking the transfer of the FIR to Mumbai. She also sought a stay on the investigation against her.

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan also demanded that the CBI investigates Rajput’s death. “Earlier Mumbai Police was probing the matter but now Bihar Police is also involved, a central agency investigating this would be better,” he told ANI.

Paswan also wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking for a fair probe into Rajput’s death, NDTV reported. “On behalf of every Bihari, I urge you to conduct a fair inquiry into the matter so that no talented person is victimised in future due to groupism and nepotism in Bollywood,” he said.