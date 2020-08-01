Coronavirus: Pandemic is ‘once in a century’ health crisis, effects to be felt for decades, says WHO
The World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is a “once in a century” phenomenon, whose effects will be felt for decades. The global coronavirus count crossed 1.75 crore, and the number of deaths rose to more than 6.78 lakh on Saturday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1.02 crore people have recovered.
The Supreme Court of India said that witnessing temple rituals through live streaming cannot be a substitute for a physical visit to places of worship. It endorsed opening of temples, churches and mosques during the lockdown period.
8.49 am: The World Health Organization says that given the potency of the virus, it is highly likely that the effects of the disease will be felt for decades. “It’s sobering to think that six months ago, when you recommended I declare a public health emergency of international concern, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths outside China,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. “The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come.”
8.44 am: The Supreme Court has said that witnessing temple rituals through live streaming cannot be a substitute for a physical visit to places of worship, the Hindustan Times reports. The court has endorsed opening of temples, churches and mosques during the lockdown period. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra has said that a limited number of devotees can be permitted inside religious places of worship.
8.41 am: In Tamil Nadu, all Sundays till August 31 will see a complete lockdown, ANI reports.
8.22 am: The Mizoram government says that the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 412, including 247 discharged cases and 165 active cases.
8.15 am: The global coronavirus count has crossed 1.75 crore, and the number of deaths have risen to more than 6.78 lakh on Saturday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
8.11 am: Here are the top updates from Friday:
- India on Friday reported a record 55,078 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 16,38,870. The toll rose to 35,747 with 779 more deaths. More than 10.57 lakh people in India have recovered. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said India’s doubling rate was now 21 days and that the recovery rate was up to 64.5%.
- Maharashtra registered 10,320 coronavirus and 265 deaths on Friday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 4,22,118 and the toll to 14,994. Tamil Nadu reported 5,881 new cases and 97 deaths. Delhi recorded 1,195 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the government.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of international flights in the country till August 31. While domestic flights resumed in India from May 25, the ban imposed on international flights is in place for more than four months.
- The Supreme Court directed the Centre to ensure that frontline health workers are paid salaries on time amid the coronavirus crisis. The Centre told the court that Maharashtra, Punjab, Tripura and Karnataka had not complied with its earlier order.
- The Indian government announced that coronavirus containment zones can be denotified 14 days after discharge of the last confirmed case of coronavirus, instead of the previously mandatory 28 days.