Actor Amitabh Bachchan was on Sunday discharged from Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for the coronavirus, his son Abhishek Bachchan said. Abhishek Bachchan, however, said he will remain in the hospital and has not tested negative yet.

“My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital,” he tweeted. “He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.”

“I, unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family,” he tweeted. “Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”

On July 11, the two actors announced that they had tested positive for Covid-19.

On July 27, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were discharged from Nanavati Hospital after testing negative for the coronavirus. They had tested positive on July 12. Only Jaya Bachchan had not contracted the infection in the family.

India’s coronavirus case count crossed the 17-lakh mark on Sunday morning after 54,735 new cases were reported in 24 hours. There are now 17,50,723 cases, while the toll rose by 853 to 37,364.