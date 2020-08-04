The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, ANI reported. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the news agency that the state’s director general of police spoke to Rajput’s father KK Singh and give his approval for a CBI probe.

On Monday, Rajput’s father had accused the Mumbai Police of inaction in the case. “On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that he [Rajput] is in danger,” Singh told ANI. “He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my complaint. No action was taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed an FIR in Patna.”

The Kumar-led government has been criticised by Opposition leaders and allies alike for not helping the actor’s family in the case.

The Bihar Police had launched an investigation into Rajput’s death after his father filed a first information report against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives on July 25. Singh accused Chakraborty of cheating his son and driving him to suicide.

Chakraborty’s lawyer, meanwhile, said that the transfer of the case to CBI had no legal sanctity. “There can’t be transfer of a case which had no legal basis for Bihar to get involved,” Satish Maneshinde was quoted as saying by ANI. “At most, it would be a ‘Zero FIR’ transferable to Mumbai Police.”

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the police said was a case of suicide.

The discord between the Patna and Mumbai police over Rajput’s case has also intensified over the last few days. On Monday, Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said that Indian Police Service officer Vinay Tiwari, who was sent to Mumbai to investigate Rajput’s death, had been “forcibly quarantined” by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials.